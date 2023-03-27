The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth for the seventh straight season on Monday night and are currently slated to open the postseason at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Maple Leafs secured their playoff spot when the Florida Panthers fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Toronto currently sits second in the Atlantic Division at 44-20-9 with 97 points, while the Lightning are third at 42-26-6 with 90 points.

Toronto becomes the first Canadian team to reach the playoffs this season.

The Boston Bruins have already secured first place in the Atlantic Division.

The NHL playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17.