TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas.

The 24-year-old Timmins has three assists through six games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season. He has also skated in two games with Arizona.

The Maple Leafs are in need of defensive depth after losing their top three rearguards to injury. Jake Muzzin (neck) and Morgan Rielly (knee) are on long-term injured reserve, while T.J. Brodie is out with an injured oblique.

The Leafs recalled defencemen Mac Hollowell and Victor Mete from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday to help shore up the defensive corps.

Timmins, a Thorold, Ont., native, has posted 34 points (four goals, 30 assists) through 52 career AHL games split between Tucson and the Colorado Eagles.

He has no goals and seven assists through 41 career NHL games split between Arizona and Colorado.

Timmins was selected by Colorado in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2017 NHL draft.

He helped Canada win gold at the 2018 world junior championship.

The 22-year-old Douglas was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round (106th overall) in the 2018 draft.

He has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) over 91 career AHL games with Belleville and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.