‘Nothing is off the table’ if Leafs don't turn things around soon Sheldon Keefe willing to consider splitting up star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner if Toronto’s offence doesn’t show signs of progress, Mark Masters writes.

With the Leafs off to a slow start last year, Sheldon Keefe split up Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner ahead of the seventh game of the season in Raleigh.

Matthews scored his first goal in the subsequent loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Toronto won the next game and quickly turned things around. So, why hasn't the coach made a similar move this year?

"Ultimately, I just feel like last season those guys developed an even greater chemistry than they've ever had and I'm not at the point yet where I feel like the answer for us to get going is to separate the guys that had some of the best chemistry in the league last season and carried us to great heights in the regular season," Keefe explained. "Those guys are committed to working through it together and I am still at the point of giving them the opportunity."

Matthews remains stuck on one goal in 5-on-5 play. Marner has just two and was briefly benched after a pair of costly turnovers Sunday in Anaheim.

"On the road trip, despite the puck not necessarily going in the net, there were some really positive signs for that [line] and I want to continue to see that play out," Keefe said. "But obviously, nothing is off the table at this point in terms of what the options might be for us if we don't start to see progress."

Last year, Matthews was coming off wrist surgery and scored just once over the first six games he played. This year, he's again snakebitten to start the year.

"It was a bit of a slower start than I would've liked," the reigning Hart Trophy winner admits. "But I think the last couple games, I've been able to get in a rhythm offensively, pick it up a little bit. I think there's another level for myself and for everybody in this room."

Toronto is 29th overall in 5-on-5 goals.

Should Keefe split up Matthews and Marner? Last season when the Maple Leafs started slow, Sheldon Keefe split up Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Should he do it again? TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston joins Mark Masters to share his thoughts.

The Leafs have won three of four games at home this season.

"Nice to be back here," said Keefe. "We played some pretty good hockey when we were here, so that's comforting. We know our fans will be here to support us if we give them reason to support us. Certainly, we have to go out and perform. It remains on us to go out and play a better hockey game. We're certainly motivated to do so. It's a matter of clearing our heads mentally and just getting out and playing."

Players aren't worried about the restlessness in the fan base.

"Look, I took a walk yesterday with my dogs and I ran into a couple fans, and everybody was positive," said winger William Nylander.

"I love it," said Toronto native Mark Giordano. "People are passionate about our team here. People are excited for us to do well. I'd much rather play in a city that cares and is really involved in the day-to-day operations of the team and following us. It's a passionate fan base. Of course, you hear things, and you see things and you watch things, but there's nothing like playing in a Canadian market. It's great."

Keefe: 'Fans will be here to support us, if we give them reason to support us' Sheldon Keefe and Mark Giordano speak on their excitement to be back in Toronto after a long west coast road trip, the boost the fans will give them, and the importance of starting the game off strong tonight with the Flyers on a back-to-back.

After a loss in San Jose on Thursday, Keefe said he didn't feel like changing his defence pairs would make a difference. On Sunday in Anaheim, the coach felt he had no choice.

"We're trying to find the right mix," Keefe said. "Obviously, [Morgan] Rielly and [T.J.] Brodie we like a lot, but we've just found the way some of the other pairs are going we needed to stabilize ourselves defensively."

So, Brodie is now playing with Justin Holl, who has been a plus player in just one game this season. Rielly, who moved to the right to partner with Rasmus Sandin on Sunday, will start Wednesday's game with Victor Mete, who was a healthy scratch in the last two games. Filip Kral, who played just 8:07 in Anaheim, will be the odd man out. Sandin will reunite with Giordano.

Holl is the only right-shooting defenceman currently available. Brodie is the lefty, who is most comfortable on his off side so this is far from an ideal configuration.

"To not have him on the right side creates some challenges for us," Keefe said, "but we just feel that he could help Justin Holl and that's been a good pairing for us not only the other night in Anaheim, but last season. So, we had to go with that and then we're trying to find the right mix after that."

It's been hard to find reliable pairs since Jake Muzzin, who had been playing with Holl, went down with a neck injury on Oct. 17. Muzzin joined the team at the end of the California trip, because he was seeing a specialist in Los Angeles. There's still no clarity on how long the burly blueliner will be out.

"Significant absence," Keefe said. "On the ice, for sure. You see our penalty kill hasn't been the same. When you lose a guy like that that you lean on so much, everybody else has to play more and in different situations than they're maybe accustomed to and that's part of what we're going through a bit on the back end."

Toronto's penalty kill has plummeted to 22nd in the league at 75.7 per cent.

The Leafs also miss Muzzin's presence in the dressing room. Keefe once described the 2014 Stanley Cup champion as the "conscience" of the team.

"It's something internally that we've been talking about," Keefe said, "because there is an absence there that others are trying to find their way through to sort of replace that."

Timothy Liljegren, who underwent hernia surgery on the eve of training camp, is eligible to come off long term injured reserve for Saturday's game against Boston. He is expected to play against the Bruins, which will give the coaching staff another right-shot option.

Leafs Ice Chips: Mete pairs with Rielly; Liljegren returns Saturday TSN's Mark Masters highlights the changes that the Maple Leafs are making on defence as they look to bounce back after a disastrous west coast road trip. Plus the health of Jake Muzzin and Timothy Liljegren and the value they will add when back in the lineup.

Pontus Holmberg will make his National Hockey League debut against the Flyers. He politely declined an interview request on Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old Swede is still learning English.

"It seems to be getting better," noted Keefe. "A lot of times you get these guys, especially those coming up from the minors, they're going to tell you they understand everything, but you want to make sure he's clear."

That's why Holmberg will start between Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok on an all-Swede line.

"Want to make him as comfortable as possible," Keefe said, "but also think he complements those guys well."

Holmberg only has two assists in seven games with the Marlies, but the Leafs believe he can make an impact.

"He's smart with the puck," defenceman Rasmus Sandin said. "He makes really smart decisions. He does everything, I feel like. He creates chances to score not only for himself but for others. He's still pissed he hasn't scored down with the Marlies, but hopefully it will come today. He seems pretty calm today."

What stands out to Nylander?

"His smartness and how he moves around on the ice making himself open and making small, little plays to open up ice for other guys. He's a very smart player."

Leafs Ice Chips: Holmberg poised for NHL debut After Calle Järnkrok, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander took turns as the Leafs' third line centre on the team's unsuccessful west coast road trip, Sheldon Keefe has turned to a new option. Pontus Holmberg has been recalled from the Marlies and will make his NHL debut against the Flyers on Wednesday. Mark Masters has more.

Projected lines for Wednesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Rielly - Mete

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Samsonov starts

Kallgren