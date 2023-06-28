The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward David Kampf have reached a four-year deal worth $2.4 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Chris Johnston.

The deal is worth $9.6 million in total.

Kampf, 28, played last season with the Maple Leafs where he recorded seven goals and 27 points in 82 games.

He also had three assists in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre had a career season during the 2021-22 campaign where he had 11 goals and 26 points in 82 games and received Selke Trophy votes.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in May of 2017, Kampf has 35 goals and 111 points in 399 career games split between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.

Kampf is coming off a two-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2021.

The Chomutov, Czechia native also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland where he had two goals and three points in six games en route to a bronze medal.

Karlsson Watch

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken are believed to have spoken to the San Jose Sharks about a potential Erik Karlsson trade.

The Sharks are working with Karlsson on finding a potential trade, but his $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons is a road block as contenders look for San Jose to retain a significant portion.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier said Tuesday he would not be willing to retain the max 50 per cent of Karlsson's cap hit to move him.

Why? “Because it’s a lot of money?” Grier said.

“Erik’s a special player,” he added. “He’s on the path to being a Hall of Fame player. He’s healthy. I think he proved he was healthy last year. He’s a special player who drives offense like not many others in this league.”