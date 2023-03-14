Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says that the team expects Ryan O'Reilly to return to the lineup before the start of the playoffs.

Kyle Dubas says he expects Ryan O'Reilly to return to the #leafs lineup before the playoffs. Adds that they were fortunate because of the type of break ROR suffered to his finger. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 14, 2023

Dubas adds that they were fortunate because of the type of break O'Reilly suffered to his finger. He originally broke it on March 4 in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks after taking a shot to the hand late in the second period that led him to depart the game and not return.

He underwent surgery on March 7 to stabilize the fracture and was placed on the long term injured reserve with a timeline of four weeks before returning.

O'Reilly was acquired along with forward Noel Acciari form the St. Louis Blues in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild. The Blues received the Maple Leafs' 2023 first-round pick and the Ottawa Senators' 2023 third-round pick, the Maple Leafs' 2024 second-round pick, forward Adam Gaudette and prospect Mikhail Abramov. Toronto also received prospect Josh Pillar from the Wild, who got the Maple Leafs' 2025 fourth-round pick.

In nine games with the Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has three goals and two assists.