The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a two-year extension worth $2.2 million with defenceman Conor Timmins, the team announced on Thursday.

Timmins, 24, has one goal and 12 points in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He was acquired via trade on Nov. 23, 2022 from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Curtis Douglas.

He was selected 32nd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft. He appeared in a total of 39 games with Colorado in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before being moved to Arizona, along with two draft picks, as the Avalanche acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Timmins has seen the majority of his NHL production come during his brief time in Toronto. He has one goal and 19 points in 58 career games.