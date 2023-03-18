OTTAWA — After surrendering two late third-period goals and holding the Ottawa Senators off in overtime, the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to capitalize in the shootout for a 5-4 win.

Alexander Karfoot’s goal in the ninth round proved to be the winner.

Matt Murray made 48 saves for the Leafs in his first start against his former teammates since being traded in July.

With the loss, the Senators (33-31-5) are now mired in a five-game losing streak.

Calle Jarnkrok had a pair of goals, while Jake McCabe and Mitch Marner also scored for the Leafs (42-18-9).

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had a pair of goals, while Julien Gauthier and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Mads Sogaard, making his sixth start in seven games, made 25 saves.

Toronto made it 4-2 midway through the final period when Auston Matthews and Jarnkrok converted a two-on-one with Jarnkrok capitalizing on a great feed by Matthews, to set a career high.

The Senators cut the lead to one just over a minute later when Tkachuk beat Murray high stick side from in close.

With Sogaard on the bench, the Senators appeared to tie the game on an Alex DeBrincat goal, but upon video review the goal was ruled offside.

Ottawa had a second chance when TJ Brodie took a tripping penalty with 46 seconds remaining and Tkachuk scored the equalizer with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Tied 1-1 to start the second the Senators took the lead when Stutzle scored a short-handed goal, extending his point streak to six games (4G, 7A), but 37 seconds later, on the same power play, Marner tied the game with his 26th of the season.

Toronto took the lead midway through the period when Jarnkrok one-timed a Matthews pass from the circle.

Toronto opened the scoring with McCabe scoring his first as a Leaf when he beat Sogaard with a shot from the slot early in the period. The Senators tied the game late in the period when the puck bounced high in the air off Gauthier and past Murray.

NOTES

Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov and Noel Acciari did not make the trip to Ottawa. Samsonov and his wife are expecting a baby “any day now.” Mark Giordino and Erik Gustafssinn were scratched for rest. Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot was in the lineup despite not being 100 per cent. Mark Kastelic and Nick Holden were scratched.

UP NEXT

The Senators are back in action Monday night as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins, while the Leafs will take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.