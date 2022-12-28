The NHL has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Dec. 26, it was announced Wednesday.

The league's collective bargaining agreement stipulates that Dec. 23 to 26 are supposed to be free of team activities. The league said the fine money will go to the NHL Foundation.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes the Leafs flew to St. Louis at 10:08 p.m. ET on Dec. 26 and arrived a little before 11:00 p.m. CT.

The Leafs played the Blues at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night, winning the game 5-4 in overtime on a winner from William Nylander.

Meanwhile, the NHL also announced that head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday's game.

"Watching Zach Aston-Reese getting sewn up on the table after the game is a little hard to take. But we're happy with the two points," Keefe said after the game.

He appeared to yell at officials from the bench after Jordan Kyrou's third-period goal tied the game 4-4 and again just before overtime.