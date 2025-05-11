Starting 3-0 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs isn’t for everyone, just ask the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs had a golden opportunity on Friday to take a three-game lead over the Florida Panthers after rushing out to a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

However, the Panthers stormed back and eventually won in overtime, thanks to Brad Marchand adding another chapter to his long book about beating Toronto in the playoffs.

While the Maple Leafs couldn’t start the second round 3-0, the same can’t be said for Domenic Padula as TSN’s senior sports betting analyst cashed another best bet on Friday, moving him to 3-0 on the series.

Before we get another pick from Dom, let’s dive in to a few storylines for Game 4 as the Panthers look to even the series, while the Leafs hope to head back home with a 3-1 lead.

Matthews… anytime, soon

'It's inevitable': Leafs, Maurice agree that Matthews is due to score

Auston Matthews has been solid in the playoffs, his 10 points in nine games have him third on the team, trailing only William Nylander (15) and Mitch Marner (12), and he is three clear of anyone else on the team for points.

However, the American has just two goals in the opening nine games of the playoffs and hasn’t been able to score through the first three games of this series.

In eight career playoff games against the Panthers, Matthews has zero goals and five points.

"Obviously, he's a great scorer," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube. "We all know that. I'm not too worried about it. I mean, it is what it is. Like, yeah, he needs to hit the net. He's trying to hit the net. He's not trying to miss the net. He's trying to hit the net. So, you know, I'm not going to elaborate on that too much."

Despite Matthews being held without a goal, the Leafs are outscoring the Panthers 6-3 with Matthews on the ice so far in the series (5-2 in 5-on-5 play).

Matthews has the shortest odds of any player in Game 4 to score at +155 and is -215 to log at least three shots on goal during regulation.

I got my eye on you, Bobrovsky

If the Florida Panthers are going to win this series, they’re going to need their starting goalie to start making some saves.

Through three games, Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 13 goals on 81 shots and is sporting a .840 save percentage.

The 13 goals in the three opening games is the most Bobrovsky has allowed in the first three games of a series since he allowed 11 goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2017 playoffs.

That 2017 series ended with Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets losing in five games as he gave up another nine goals over the final two games.

But maybe overtime of Game 3 was an indicator that the real Bobrovsky has arrived as the two-time Vezina Trophy winner made eight saves, including stopping two Grade A opportunities, to keep the Panthers in the game before Marchand’s winner.

On FanDuel, Bobrovsky is -130 to make at least 22 saves in regulation, while the under on Toronto’s 2.5-team total is priced at -108.

The 36-year-old is +1000 to record a shutout in Game 4.