Odds favour Panthers in playoff rematch against Maple Leafs
For just the second time since 2004, the Maple Leafs have reached the second round of the NHL Playoffs. This year, they are +150 underdogs to advance to the third round.
Two years ago, the Panthers made quick work of the Leafs in Round 2, winning the series in five games. Florida is +450 to do the same this year.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers series betting odds
Maple Leafs v Panthers
|Team
|Winner
|Spread
|Win Game 1 / Series
|To win in Seven Games
|Florida
|-176
|-1.5 (+110)
|+135
|+420
|Toronto
|+146
|+1.5 (-160)
|+250
|+470
Leafs captain Auston Matthews is the favoruite to lead the series is goals, coming in at +330. Two years ago he was held goalless in the five games against Florida in the second round.
Sam Reinhart (+550) and Matthew Tkachuk (+750) come in behind Matthews while William Nylander (+800) and John Tavares (+950) round out the top 5.
Panthers’ defenceman Nate Schmidt is priced at 250-1 to lead the series in goals after he tied for the lead on Florida in Round 1 with three goals on six shots.
TOR/FLA Series Leading Goal Scorer
|Player
|Odds
|Auston Matthews
|+330
|Sam Reinhart
|+550
|Matthew Tkachuk
|+750
|William Nylander
|+800
|John Tavares
|+950
|Mitchell Marner
|+1200
|Sam Bennett
|+1200
|Carter Verhaeghe
|+1500
|Matthew Knies
|+1600
|Aleksander Barkov
|+1600
|Brad Marchand
|+2100