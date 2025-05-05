SCOREBOARD

Odds favour Panthers in playoff rematch against Maple Leafs

For just the second time since 2004, the Maple Leafs have reached the second round of the NHL Playoffs. This year, they are +150 underdogs to advance to the third round. 

Two years ago, the Panthers made quick work of the Leafs in Round 2, winning the series in five games. Florida is +450 to do the same this year. 

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers series betting odds 

Maple Leafs v Panthers

Team Winner Spread Win Game 1 / Series To win in Seven Games
 Florida -176  -1.5 (+110)  +135  +420
Toronto +146 +1.5 (-160)  +250 +470 

Leafs captain Auston Matthews is the favoruite to lead the series is goals, coming in at +330. Two years ago he was held goalless in the five games against Florida in the second round. 

Sam Reinhart (+550) and Matthew Tkachuk (+750) come in behind Matthews while William Nylander (+800) and John Tavares (+950) round out the top 5. 

Panthers’ defenceman Nate Schmidt is priced at 250-1 to lead the series in goals after he tied for the lead on Florida in Round 1 with three goals on six shots. 

 

TOR/FLA Series Leading Goal Scorer

Player Odds
Auston Matthews +330
Sam Reinhart +550
Matthew Tkachuk +750
William Nylander +800
John Tavares +950
Mitchell Marner +1200
Sam Bennett +1200
Carter Verhaeghe +1500
Matthew Knies +1600
Aleksander Barkov +1600
Brad Marchand +2100

