For just the second time since 2004, the Maple Leafs have reached the second round of the NHL Playoffs. This year, they are +150 underdogs to advance to the third round.

Two years ago, the Panthers made quick work of the Leafs in Round 2, winning the series in five games. Florida is +450 to do the same this year.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers series betting odds

Maple Leafs v Panthers Team Winner Spread Win Game 1 / Series To win in Seven Games Florida -176 -1.5 (+110) +135 +420 Toronto +146 +1.5 (-160) +250 +470

Leafs captain Auston Matthews is the favoruite to lead the series is goals, coming in at +330. Two years ago he was held goalless in the five games against Florida in the second round.

Sam Reinhart (+550) and Matthew Tkachuk (+750) come in behind Matthews while William Nylander (+800) and John Tavares (+950) round out the top 5.

Panthers’ defenceman Nate Schmidt is priced at 250-1 to lead the series in goals after he tied for the lead on Florida in Round 1 with three goals on six shots.