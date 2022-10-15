Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Matt Murray was in the starter's net during Saturday's morning skate, but left the practice early in apparent discomfort after briefly talking to goalie coach Curtis Sanford.

Murray was expected to get the start in the net against this former team in the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe later said that Murray is dealing with groin discomfort. His status for tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators is to be determined as he is currently being evaluated. Backup Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 24 shots in a win over the Washington Capitals Thursday, is on standby and preparing to play.

"We'll get him assessed here this afternoon, I guess, or in the next little bit and make some determinations on his status for tonight based on that," Keefe said. "It's still too early at this point to really give you much in terms of the what-if scenarios or anything like that. We'll just focus on getting Matt assessed and take it from there."

Should Murray not be able to go, it is currently unclear who will serve as Samsonov's backup as third-string option Erik Kallgren was injured Friday night in the Toronto Marlies' game against the Rochester Americans.

In other news, defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated with the team for the first time his season after undergoing hernia surgery on the eve of training camp. The 23-year-old is expected to return to the lineup in November.

Calgary Flames

Daniel Vladar will get the start in net against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Sutter says they planned on one start a week for Vladar. They thought about last game because Markstrom was under the weather, decided on this one instead. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 15, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers did not skate with the team Saturday due to a lower-body injury, but will return to the morning skate on Monday ahead of their games agaisnt the Dallas Stars.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness is isolating due to COVID and hopes to fly to Colorado next week. Bowness will miss coaching against his old team in Dallas.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that they have recalled forward Devin Shore and loaned defenceman Philip Broberg the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The moves come a day after Shore was loaned to the Condors and Broberg was recalled from them.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will get the start in net against the Tampa Bay Lightning.