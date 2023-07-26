The Toronto Maple Leafs will place goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserved prior to the start of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs said Murray is out indefinitely, but did not provide details on the injury.

Murray went 14-8-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in his first season in Toronto while dealing with several different injuries over the campaign. He was healthy enough to serve as backup in the team's second-round playoff series.

The 29-year-old had previously been considered a buy out candidate with the Maple Leafs in need of cap relief after Ilya Samsonov was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million deal in arbitration,

Murray is signed for one more year at a cap hit of $4.69 million for Toronto, with the Ottawa Senators retaining an additional $1.56 million on their books via their trade last summer.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

