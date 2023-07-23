Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million in arbitration on Sunday, according to TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston.

Ilya Samsonov has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55M with the #leafs by an arbitrator. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 23, 2023

Samsonov filed at $4.9 million while the team submitted at $2.4 million.

Samsonov, 26, went 27-10-5 last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average in 42 games.

He also had a 4-4 record in nine playoff games with a .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Samsonov is coming off a one-year, $1.8 million deal he signed with Toronto in July of 2022.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 draft, Samsonov has a career 79-32-13 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA in 131 NHL appearances.