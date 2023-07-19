The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are $2.5 million apart in salary arbitration filings.

Samsonov filed at $4.9 million while the team submitted at $2.4 million, with a hearing scheduled for Friday. The two sides have until the hearing begins to reach a contract outside of the arbitration process.

Samsonov, 26, went 27-10-5 last season with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average in 42 games.

He also had a 4-4 record in nine playoff games with a .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Samsonov is coming off a one-year, $1.8 million deal he signed with Toronto in July of 2022.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2015 draft, Samsonov has a career 79-32-13 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA in 131 NHL appearances.

Samsonov also represented Russia at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships where he led his country to a silver and bronze medal, respectively.