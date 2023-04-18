After allowing six goals on 29 shots in a Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Ilya Samsonov says he'll be better for Game 2.

"I will play better. I played like s**t today," Samsonov told reporters after a 7-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

With the Maple Leafs trailing 6-2, head coach Sheldon Keefe elected to go with backup goalie Joseph Woll for the third period after Samsonov played the opening 40 minutes.

Keefe said it was "too early to know" who would get the start in net for Game 2.

Samsonov and the Maple Leafs allowed four power-play goals, including three in the second period.

Woll allowed one goal on five shots in 20 minutes of action. The 24-year-old appeared in just seven games this season for the Maple Leafs, recording a 6-1 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

In his first season with the Leafs, Samsonov, 26, posted a 27-10-5 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 42 appearances.

Matt Murray, who played in 26 games this season, hasn't played since April 2 after suffering a concussion against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs, who are looking to win their first playoff series since 2004, were defeated by the Lightning in seven games last year. Toronto have lost in the first-round of the playoffs for six straight seasons.

Game 2 goes Thursday night in Toronto.