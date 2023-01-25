Timmins not looking too far ahead, focused on each opportunity he's presented with

After being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes earlier this season, it appears Conor Timmins could be extending his stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Leafs are looking into signing Timmins to an extension before he reaches restricted free agency this summer.

"[The Maple Leafs] do have some interest in extending Conor Timmins to a contract," Johnston said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "He’s a pending restricted free agent, acquired in November from Arizona, been a nice fit since he came over to Toronto and been quite productive in his time. So, we’ll see if they can get something done there."

Timmins, who was traded from Arizona in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas, has one goal and 12 points in 17 games since joining the Maple Leafs. He had appeared in two games with the Coyotes prior to the trade, going without a point, and had three assists in six games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

The 24-year-old defenceman was selected 32nd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft. He appeared in a total of 39 games with Colorado in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before being moved to Arizona, along with two draft picks, as the Avalanche acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Timmins has seen the majority of his NHL production come during his brief time in Toronto. He has one goal and 19 points in 58 career games.