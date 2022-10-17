Muzzin (neck) leaves game vs. Coyotes, will not return

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes and will not return.

Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (neck) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 18, 2022

Muzzin, 33, sustained the injury after colliding with Coyotes forward Clayton Keller in the second period.

The 6-foot-3 Woodstock, Ont. native missed 35 games last season due to a concussion and missed the start of training camp with a back injury.

Muzzin has an assist in three games this season and has 69 goals and 294 points in 682 career games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs.