47m ago
Muzzin (neck) leaves game vs. Coyotes, will not return
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Muzzin, 33, sustained the injury after colliding with Coyotes forward Clayton Keller in the second period.
The 6-foot-3 Woodstock, Ont. native missed 35 games last season due to a concussion and missed the start of training camp with a back injury.
Muzzin has an assist in three games this season and has 69 goals and 294 points in 682 career games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs.