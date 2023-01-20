It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs are unlikely to see defenceman Jake Muzzin back in the team's lineup this season.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Muzzin, who has been sidelined with a cervical spine injury since October, does not appear to be making any progress towards a return.

"Well, at this point, it doesn't sound like there's really been any developments," Johnston said on Insider Trading Thursday. "Jake Muzzin has remained ever present around the Leafs; going on the road with them, being behind the scenes with [the] team. But in terms of moving towards returning to play, there's nothing happening there.

"And that's newsy in itself because the Leafs need to have clarity on his injury status when it comes to long term-injured reserve prior to the trade deadline. Knowing for sure that he couldn't return this year in order to use that cap space, perhaps in acquiring someone at the deadline.

"It sounds as though some clarity there may be coming in [the] not too distant future. Muzzin is scheduled to see specialists again in February."

The Maple Leafs said in October that Muzzin would be re-evaluated in late February, though general manager Kyle Dubas noted a return to playing was not a guarantee.

"It is not something you want to really mess around with," Dubas said at the time. "Unless he is 100 per cent sure that this recovery time is going to allow it to settle and not be an issue, we have to do what is right for his long-term health. He is a father of two young children and a husband.

"We have to make sure we are doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount."

Muzzin had one assist in four games before his injury this season. The 33-year-old, who is currently on long-term injured reserve, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.625 million.