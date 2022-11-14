Leafs D Muzzin out until at least February; Brodie also on IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday that defenceman Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely due to a cervical spine injury.

The team said Muzzin, who has been sidelined since Oct. 17 and is currently on long-term injured reserve, will be re-evaluated in late February.

The Maple Leafs also announced Monday that defenceman TJ Brodie has been placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury.

With the injuries piling up, the club has recalled forward Pontus Holmberg and defenceman Mac Hollowell from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Brodie, who missed Saturday's win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday, has two assists in 15 games this season.

The 32-year-old, who is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5 million, had four goals and 28 points while playing in all 82 games last season.

Muzzin had one assist in four games before his injury. The 33-year-old is also signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.625 million.