Maple Leafs' Anderson among three players placed on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Joey Anderson on waivers on Wednesday.

Florida Panthers forward Chris Tierney and Anaheim Ducks forward Justin Kirkland were also placed on waivers.

Anderson, 24, was last recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Jan. 23 and appeared in 14 games with the Maple Leafs this season, registering two goals and three points.

The 6-foot winger also has 14 goals and 27 points in 30 games with the Marlies this season.

Anderson was acquired by the Maple Leafs in October of 2020 from the New Jersey in exchange for winger Andreas Johnsson.

Drafted 73rd overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, Anderson has 10 goals and 16 points in 72 career games split between the Devils and Maple Leafs.

Tierney, 28, signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Panthers in the offseason.

The 6-foot-1 winger appeared in 13 games with the Panthers this season while registering two goals and three points.

Tierney also has three goals and 16 points in 20 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season.

Drafted 55th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Tierney has 75 goals and 229 points in 574 career games split between the Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Panthers.

Kirkland, 26, was signed to a one-year, two-way deal with the Ducks in the offseason.

The 6-foot-3 forward made his NHL debut with the Ducks this season and appeared seven games without registering a point.

Kirkland has six goals and 13 points in 19 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls this season.