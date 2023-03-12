Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was fined $5,000 for his slash on Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.

Toronto’s John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2023

The incident occurred early in the third period during Saturday's 7-4 Maple Leafs victory over the Oilers where Tavares and Desharnais were battling in front of the Oilers' net, resulting in Tavares giving a two-hand slash to Desharnais' right hand.

Tavares was assessed a two-minute slashing penalty while Desharnais was given a two-minute cross checking penalty on the play.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement.

Tavares registered two goals and three points against the Oilers on Saturday and has 30 goals and 65 points in 64 games this season.