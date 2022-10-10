Keefe confirms cap-strapped Leafs will play a man short if Tavares can't dress Wednesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a bevy of roster moves Monday, including defencemen Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren being placed on long-term injured reserve to open the season.

D Jordie Benn and D Timothy Liljegren have been placed on long-term injured reserve.



D Carl Dahlström has been placed on injured reserve. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 10, 2022

Liljegren had surgery to address a hernia during the offseason and has yet to resume skating with the team. Benn, who played 39 games for the Minnesota Wild last season, is dealing with a groin injury.

Every player placed on waivers over the weekend cleared and were assigned to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, the team also announced.

That list includes forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds - who each featured on the fourth line for Toronto last season.

The full list of players assigned to the Marlies is as follows:

F Kyle Clifford

F Adam Gaudette

F Pontus Holmberg

D Filip Král

D Victor Mete

F Nick Robertson

F Wayne Simmonds

D William Villeneuve