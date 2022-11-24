Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says that defenceman Jordie Benn is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

They want to give Conor Timmins some time to get settled … he won’t play tomorrow



Victor Mete was paired with Mac Hollowell today @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 24, 2022

Benn suffered the injury in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils in the second period. He exited the game and returned for the start of the third but did not complete the contest.

The 35-year-old has a goal and an assist in six appearances with the Maple Leafs this season. He missed the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign with a groin injury.

In 601 career NHL games, the Victoria, B.C., product has 26 goals and 137 points split between the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs.

Keefe also noted that goaltender Matt Murray will start Friday's game against the Wild. Newly-acquired defenceman Conor Timmins, who was brought in from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Curtis Douglas on Wednesday, will not play Friday.

Forwards Nick Robertson and Denis Malgin wore grey scratches sweaters at practice this morning while Wayne Simmonds, who last played on Nov. 5, was in a regular sweater.