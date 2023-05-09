Woll to start Game 4 vs. Panthers with Samsonov sidelined
With their season on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs will start 24-year-old Joseph Woll between the pipes for Wednesday's must-win Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe made the announcement on Tuesday, also revealing that injured starter Ilya Samsonov is considered day-to-day with the upper-body injury he suffered in Sunday's Game 3 loss.
Samsonov was not on the practice ice as Woll and Matt Murray worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford ahead of practice.
Samsonov was forced to leave Game 3 in the second period after Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn crashed into the net while trying to break up a rush by the Panthers.
Woll replaced Samsonov between the pipes, stopping 18 of 21 shots as the Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in overtime and now trail the Panthers 3-0 in their second-round series.
Murray, who hasn't played since April 2 due to a concussion, has a 3.01 goals-against average over 29 games with the Maple Leafs during the regular season.
Tuesday's Lines at Leafs' Practice
F
Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Bunting - O’Reilly - Acciari
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
Simmonds
D
Rielly - Schenn
Brodie - Holl
McCabe - Liljegren
Giordano - Gustafsson
G
Woll
Murray