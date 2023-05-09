With their season on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs will start 24-year-old Joseph Woll between the pipes for Wednesday's must-win Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made the announcement on Tuesday, also revealing that injured starter Ilya Samsonov is considered day-to-day with the upper-body injury he suffered in Sunday's Game 3 loss.

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov is dealing with an upper-body injury



He is not available tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 9, 2023

Samsonov was not on the practice ice as Woll and Matt Murray worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford ahead of practice.

Joseph Woll and Matt Murray are working with goalie coach Curtis Sanford before #leafs practice.



No sign of Ilya Samsonov. pic.twitter.com/ikJhWnkl2g — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 9, 2023

Samsonov was forced to leave Game 3 in the second period after Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn crashed into the net while trying to break up a rush by the Panthers.

Woll replaced Samsonov between the pipes, stopping 18 of 21 shots as the Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in overtime and now trail the Panthers 3-0 in their second-round series.

Murray, who hasn't played since April 2 due to a concussion, has a 3.01 goals-against average over 29 games with the Maple Leafs during the regular season.

Tuesday's Lines at Leafs' Practice

F

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Simmonds

D

Rielly - Schenn

Brodie - Holl

McCabe - Liljegren

Giordano - Gustafsson

G

Woll

Murray