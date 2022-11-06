Leafs to lean on Kallgren, Petruzzelli with Samsonov out; Murray's return 'on the horizon'

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Sunday.

The news comes one day after goaltender Ilya Samsonov was forced out of Toronto's 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins Saturday night with a knee injury. Samsonov stopped 13 of 14 shots before exiting while Erik Kallgren stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

The 23-year-old Petruzzelli owns a 6-0-0 record with a goals-against average of 2.31 and a .922 save percentage for the AHL's Toronto Marlies so far this season.

He was selected in the third round (No. 88 overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Draft.