Leafs' Shanahan has informed Dubas no extension is coming for now

Dubas on contract situation with Leafs: 'I won't let it be a distraction'

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday he was informed by president Brendan Shanahan this summer that no contract extension was coming at this point in time.

Dubas is entering the last of a five-year deal as general manager, which has seen the Maple Leafs reach the playoffs in each of the previous four years, but fail to win a round.

"This organization preaches accountability. In my position, I’m not different; I fully expect to be judged on the five-year term of my contract," Dubas said Wednesday. “I’ve fully acknowledged that we haven’t gotten it done at the end of the season. I would much rather be evaluated on the full term, anyway.”

"I know it won't be a distraction because I won't let it be a distraction," Dubas added of going through the season with an expiring deal.

The Maple Leafs posted a franchise-best 115 points last season, their first 82-game campaign under head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team finished second in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers and lost in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No Sandin at Leafs Camp

The Maple Leafs are opening training camp without restricted free agent Rasmus Sandin, who remains unsigned.

"We wish he was here," Dubas said of the defenceman, "...and we hope he's here as soon as possible."

Sandin, 22, had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season. He did not play in the postseason.

There could be further impetus placed on the team to sign Sandin with fellow defenceman Timothy Liljegren out a minimum of six weeks following sports hernia surgery, Liljegren signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal as a restricted free agent earlier this summer.