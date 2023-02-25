The Toronto Maple Leafs will send a 2025 second-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes to complete last February's trade that sent forward Nick Ritchie to Arizona in exchange for defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The Coyotes had a choice between the Leafs 2023 third-round pick or the 2025 second rounder.

The #leafs will send their 2025 second-round pick to the #coyotes to complete last February's Nick Ritchie/Ilya Lyubushkin trade, per source.



Arizona had until last night to select between Toronto's 2023 third-rounder and its 2025 second-rounder. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2023

The Leafs now have three draft picks remaining (3rd, 5th, 6th) in the upcoming draft. The team no longer has it's second and third-round picks in 2024 or it's second and fourth round picks in 2025. The Leafs dealt their 2023 first, 2024 second, and 2025 fourth-round pick as part of last week's Ryan O'Reilly trade. Toronto also traded it's 2023 second rounder and 2024 fourth-rounder last March to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for defenceman Mark Giordano.