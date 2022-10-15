The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on long term injured reserve and he is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with an adductor injury.

Erik Kallgren has been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Ilya Samsonov will start Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators with Kallgren backing up.

Murray suffered the injury during Saturday's morning skate. He skated off gingerly and exited practice after speaking with goaltender coach Curtis Sanford.

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Ottawa Senators along with third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for future considerations.

A third-round pick (83rd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2012 NHL Draft, Murray backstopped the Penguins to two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.