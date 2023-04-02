Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray exited Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings with an apparent injury and will not return.

Murray, 28, was forced to leave the game last in first period after Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond accidently collided with the netminder, resulting in an awkward fall.

Sunday's backup goaltender, Ilya Samsonov, entered the game in relief.

Murray stopped five of seven shots in 16:16 of ice time with the Red Wings leading the Maple Leafs 2-1 at the time of the incident.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 14-8-2 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average and has several extended stints on injured reserve this season.

Samsonov, 26, has a 25-9-4 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average this season and is coming off a 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.