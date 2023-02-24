Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is expected to return to practice on Saturday and join the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native sustained an ankle injury in warmups ahead of being scheduled to start against the Ottawa Senators last month.

The 28-year-old last played on Jan. 17 in a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Murray started the game but was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots.

Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. He missed most of October due to an adductor injury suffered in the first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens.

In 365 career games with the Maple Leafs, Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins, Murray has a 143-83-24 record with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage.

The Leafs (35-15-8) will begin the road trip in Seattle on Sunday and will travel to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and New Jersey before returning home on March 11 for a game against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.