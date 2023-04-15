Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray has resumed skating over the last few days, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Matt Murray has resumed skating in recent days, per Sheldon Keefe. A good sign in his recovery from a concussion. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 15, 2023

Murray, 28, sustained a concussion during the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 2 after colliding with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender has been limited to 26 games this season due to injuries and has a 14-8-2 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average.

Murray was acquired in the off-season from the Ottawa Senators, along with a third-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, in exchange for future considerations.

In Murray's absence, Ilya Samsonov has taken the starting goaltender spot and has a 27-10-5 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average.

Murray, a native of Thunder Bay, Ont., has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.6875 million.

Additionally, defenceman Erik Gustafsson is expected to return to practice tomorrow while foward Sam Lafferty is on his way back to Toronto after dealing with a personal matter, according to Keefe.

Erik Gustafsson is expected to be part of practice tomorrow, coach Sheldon Keefe says



D-man missed the last three games after tweaking something in warm-up on Monday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2023

Gustafsson, 31, tweaked something during warm-up prior to Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Florida Panthers and missed the last three games of the season.

The 6-foot defenceman was acquired by the Maple Leafs, along with the Boston Bruins' first-round draft pick in 2023, in exchange for Rasmus Sandin on Feb. 28.

Gustafsson has four assists in nine games since joining the Maple Leafs and has seven goals and 42 points in 70 games split between the Capitals and Maple Leafs.

Lafferty, 28, also missed the last three games of the season while dealing with a personal matter.

Sam Lafferty is travelling to Toronto today, coach Sheldon Keefe says



Forward has been away on a personal matter @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2023

The 6-foot-1 forward joined the Leafs, along with defenceman Jake McCabe and two draft picks, in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for forwards Joey Anderson, Pavel Gogolev, and two draft picks on Feb 27.

He registered two goals and six points in 19 games since joining the Maple Leafs and has 12 goals and 27 points in 70 games split between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are set to begin Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.