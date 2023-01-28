Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is dealing with an ankle injury and undergoing tests on Saturday to determine his outlook, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov will play in a seventh straight game for the Leafs tomorrow



Rubber match against his old team



The 28-year-old was expected to see his first action since Jan. 17 on Friday against Ottawa, but he was pulled in warmups in favour of Ilya Samsonov.

Post game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Murray had been dealing with something that flared up.

Samsonov made his fifth consecutive start for the Leafs and surrendered six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Senators.

If Samsonov had been injured in the contest, an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) would have been required for the Leafs.

Masters adds that Samsonov will play his seventh straight game on Sunday against his former team, the Washington Capitals.

The team has yet to recall a backup goaltender for Sunday.