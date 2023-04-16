Leafs' Knies could be scratched for Game 1 vs. Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies was seen wearing a grey sweater, which is usually worn by scratches, ahead of Leafs practice on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
The 20-year-old has played three games, registering one assist, after finishing his season with the University of Minnesota.
The 57th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft recorded 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the Golden Gophers, where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Leafs skated with the following lines at Sunday's practice:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander
Kerfoot - Acciari - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
Knies
McCabe - Brodie
Rielly - Schenn
Giordano - Holl
Gustafsson - Liljegren
The Leafs begin their first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.