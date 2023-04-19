Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been suspended three games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his illegal check to the head and interference on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended for 3 playoff games for an Illegal Check to the Head and Interference against Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak. https://t.co/cEqbrMfeIt — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 19, 2023

The incident occurred late in the second period of Tuesday’s Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Maple Leafs and Lightning when Bunting appeared to hit the unsuspecting Cernak in the head in front of the Lightning net.

Cernak, who did not have the puck, fell backwards to the ice and left the game and did not return. Cernak has also been ruled out for Game 2, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Bunting was assessed a five-minute major for an illegal check to the head and a game misconduct for the incident.

The Lightning went on to defeat the Maple Leafs 7-3 to take a 1-0 series advantage. Game 2 is Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Bunting, 27, registered 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games during the regular season.

Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies replaced Bunting on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari during practice on Wednesday.