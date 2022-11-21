Leafs' Rielly to have imaging done on injury

Are the Devils a legit Cup contender? Should Leafs be concerned with loss to Isles?

Already thin on the blue line, Toronto Maple Leafs top defenceman Morgan Rielly will have imaging done on an undisclosed injury suffered Monday night during an overtime loss to the New York Islanders, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed after the game.

“He’s going to have to get some pictures tomorrow and get a better idea of what’s happening there," Keefe told reporters.

Sheldon Keefe on Morgan Rielly:



“He’s going to have to get some pictures tomorrow and get a better idea of what’s happening there”@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2022

The incident happened in the third period when Rielly collided with Isles forward Kyle Palmieri. Both players were slow to get up as the 28-year-old Rielly left the game shortly after and did not return as the Leafs lost in overtime 3-2.

Playing in his 10th season in Toronto, Rielly has 16 assists over 20 games in 2022-23.

The Maple Leafs are already without veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin and TJ Brodie, who are both sidelined with injuries.

Brodie's oblique injury has not progressed as hoped and he won't travel with the team for their four-game road trip. Muzzin is possibly done for the season with a back injury.