Leafs' Rielly is close to returning to skating

Toronto Maple Leafs injured defenceman Morgan Rielly is close to returning to skating, but is still a “a ways away” from getting back into game action, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media on Thursday.

Keefe told reporters that Rielly's return to skating is “imminent.”

The Leafs' No. 1 defenceman hasn't hit the ice since he suffered a sprained MCL in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 and was placed on the long-term injured reserve.

Rielly, 28, had 16 assists over 20 games this season, his 10th campaign in Toronto, before going down with the injury.

The Maple Leafs have been the league's hottest team with Rielly sidelined, posting a 9-0-1 record over their last 10 games.

The Leafs will battle the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.