The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of Derek Clancey as assistant general manager, player personnel, on Tuesday.

Clancey, 53, previously worked with Leafs GM Brad Treliving when he served as a pro scout in 2021-2022. The St. John's native spent last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks announced his departure earlier on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Derek Clancey for the work he has done for the Vancouver Canucks," GM Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "We wish him nothing but the best as he starts a new chapter is his hockey career. “

Clancey spent 14 seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, from 2007 to 2021, as a pro scout, director of pro scouting and director of player personnel. He won three Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins.

A centre in his playing days, Clancey spent eight seasons in the ECHL from 1991 to 1999. He would go on to coach in the league, as well, with the Dayton Bombers, Reading Royals and Jacks Maple LEafs jersey on Bandits.

He was elected into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2020.