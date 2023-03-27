The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers could both clinch their postseason berths Monday despite having the day off.

The Maple Leafs will reach the playoffs for a seventh straight season if the Florida Panthers lose in any fashion to the Ottawa Senators Monday night.

Toronto improved their record to 44-20-9 with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division and are on track to have home-ice advantage in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second straight year.

The @MapleLeafs (idle) can lock in their longest 7th consecutive postseason appearance with help from their provincial rivals tonight.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cRAoqkO7Kw pic.twitter.com/7Vl9mb6RYA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2023

The Rangers will also be watching the Panthers closely Monday, needing a Florida loss in regulation and a loss in any fashion by the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens to clinch their playoff berth.

New York reached the Eastern Conference Final last season after finishing second in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are currently third in the Metropolitan, on track to face the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

After a trip to the Conference Finals last year, the idle @NYRangers could secure a spot in the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs by virtue of two results on tonight’s schedule.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cRAoqkO7Kw pic.twitter.com/ZjbYEbvRrI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2023

The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Devils have already clinched playoffs spots, with the Bruins also having locked up the Atlantic Division.