The Toronto Maple Leafs remain the NHL's most valuable franchise, according to 2022 franchise valuations released by Sportico on Tuesday.

The league's five most valuable franchises remained unchanged from 2021, with the Maple Leafs ($2.12 billion), coming ahead of the New York Rangers ($2.01 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.7 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.44 billion) and the Boston Bruins ($1.41 billion).

The other Canadian NHL franchises are valued as follows: Edmonton Oilers ($1.29 billion), Vancouver Canucks ($1 billion), Calgary Flames ($870 million), Winnipeg Jets ($805 million) and Ottawa Senators ($655 million).

The average NHL franchise is worth $1.01 billion, up 9 per cent from Sportico's reported $930 million last year.