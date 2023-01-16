Nick Robertson will not be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

The club announced on Monday that the 21-year-old forward underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for six months.

Injury updates:



Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson had season-ending shoulder surgery and will be out for six months.



Toronto Marlies defenceman Mac Hollowell underwent surgery for a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 16, 2023

A native of Pasadena, CA, Robertson incurred the injury during Dec. 8's 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings when he fell awkwardly into the boards after a hit from defenceman Matt Roy. Robertson was initially ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The 53rd overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes, Robertson had two goals and three assists in 15 games this season with the Leafs.

The team also announced that Toronto Marlies defenceman Mac Hollowell will miss a minimum of 12 weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured kneecap.