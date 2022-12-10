How have the Maple Leafs been able to survive influx of injuries?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with the shoulder injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Saturday.

Keefe notes that Robertson will not require surgery and will work his way back through rehab.

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Robertson will be out roughly 6-8 weeks with his shoulder injury and will work through it in rehab instead of going with surgery.



The injury occurred when Robertson was hit into the boards by Kings defenceman Matt Roy early in the game. Robertson was helped off the ice, favouring his right shoulder. Roy was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Robertson, 21, has played in 15 games this season, scoring two goals and recording five points.