The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs led a playoff series 2-0 was in 2002 when the team won the opening two games at home in the first round against the New York Islanders.

Tonight against the Ottawa Senators, Toronto has the opportunity for just the second time since then to do it again.

Game 1 was a story of two different teams in the latest version of the Battle of Ontario.

As many expected, Ottawa came out flying with nothing to lose, and looked like a young team without much playoff history.

The conversation around the playoffs is that “the rulebook gets thrown away” and that “anything goes.” Sunday night Ottawa looked like a team filled with guys who found out the hard way that the rules are still the rules in the playoffs and just because it’s April that doesn’t mean you can crosscheck a guy to the neck, and do the same into a guy's back just a few feet from the boards.

On the flip side, the Leafs looked like the veteran playoff experienced team they are.

They let Ottawa push early and play themself into bad spots, and when the Sens’ aggressive gameplan gave the Leafs an opportunity on the power play, Toronto didn’t squander it.

The Leafs scored three of their six goals on the man-advantage, and the stat sheet was filled at the end of Game 1 with The Core Four combining for three goals and nine points.

With Game 2 this evening, we are going to run it back from Game 1 and highlight a few storylines to follow before handing it off to Domenic Padula as TSN’s Senior Sports Betting Analyst looks to improve to 2-0 on the series after cashing Toronto on the moneyline in Game 1.

MATTEWS VS. ULLMARK

In 13 games against Linus Ullmark, Auston Matthews has enjoyed his fair share of success with 15 goals, including scores in eight of his last nine.

The 27-year-old was one of the only big names on Toronto to not find the back of the net on Sunday, but his six shots on goal tied for the most in Game 1 with John Tavares. Matthews also had two assists.

The star forward is +125 to score Tuesday night and -280 to register a point.

Matthews also has five multi-goal games against Ullmark and is +800 to add another to his record tonight.

In his career, the Leafs captain has 25 goals in 35 games against Ottawa. His .714 goals per game against the Sens is the fifth best against any team he’s played at least 15 games against.

Auston Matthews Props Prop Odds Anytime Goal +125 2+ Goals +800 3+ Goals +4600 4+ Shots on goal +116 5+ Shots on goal +270

BRADY LOOKING TO BOUCE BACK

It wasn’t the playoff debut that Brady Tkachuk was hoping for as the 25-year-old was held pointless in just under 18 minutes of ice time.

With the Leafs leading late in the game, chants of “Brady Sucks” filled the area as the Sens’ captain was jeered in his first postseason game.

“I guess I expected it,” Tkachuk said after the game. “I couldn’t care less. I don’t really give a ****, to be honest. That’s not going to affect me. And on to the new game Tuesday.”

Tkachuk has nine goals and 20 points in 28 career games against the Leafs. He is +210 to score and -115 to get a point in Game 2.

Sunday night he led Ottawa with five shots on goal, and is +225 to lead the team in shots again in regulation.

Brady Tkachuk props Prop Odds 1+ Points -115 2+ Points +450 3+ Points +1400 4+ Shots on goal -102 5+ Shots on goal +225 6+ Shots on goal +480 7+ Shots on goal +1000

DOM’S BATTLE OF ONTARIO GAME 2 BEST BET

We cashed our FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 with the Maple Leafs getting a lopsided win over the Senators.

Turning the page, let’s go with Matthews anytime goal for Game 2.

Matthews was absolutely buzzing in the opener, but he’s the only player among Toronto’s top five goal scoring leaders that didn’t find the back of the net.

After registering six shots on goal in Game 1, I expect Matthews to come out firing again and get on the board with his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Give me Matthews anytime goal at +125.