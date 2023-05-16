Sweden's entry at the IIHF World Hockey Championship is about to get some reinforcements from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Swedish outlet Sportbladet reports forward William Nylander and defenceman Timothy Liljegren are set to join the team at the tournament that is underway from Finland and Latvia.

AVSLÖJAR: William Nylander klar för VM – då ansluter han https://t.co/ZEFlCf5T46 — Sportbladet (@sportbladet) May 16, 2023

To make room for the duo, Joel Persson and Christian Folin are expected to be removed from the roster.

Nylander, 27, is coming off of a career-best season, scoring 40 goals for the first time and adding 87 points in all 82 games. The Calgary-born Nylander had four goals and six assists in 11 playoff games.

Nylander has represented Tre Kronor on a number of occasions and at various levels. This would mark his third appearance at a worlds, having previously been a part of the 2017 Sweden team that won gold in France. He most recently suited up in the 2019 worlds. In 18 world championship games, Nylander has posted 12 goals and 20 assists.

Liljegren, 24, just completed his sixth pro season. He appeared in 67 games for the Leafs in the regular season and five in the playoffs. The tournament will mark Liljegren's first appearance for Sweden at the senior level.

Sweden is currently competing in Group A, alongside the United States, Denmark, hosts Finland, France, Austria, Germany and Hungary.