I have full trust in Kyle: Keefe confident Leafs can add what they need in offseason

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says they will give forward Pierre Engvall a qualifying offer, but have yet to make a decision on fellow restricted free agent forward Ondrej Kase.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is also a restricted free agent.

The deadline to make a qualifying offer is July 11.

The 26-year-old Engvall played in 78 games for the Maple Leafs last season, scoring 15 goals and registering 35 points.

Engvall was selected with the 188th pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs, but didn’t debut with the team until the 2019-20 season. Last season was Engvall’s most complete as he was able to push his points per game ratio closer to the highest it has been in his career, while also recording the highest plus-minus rating of his career with a plus-13. In his 17 career playoff games, Engvall has recorded just four points, all assists.

He played last season under a two-year, $2.5 million contract.

The Swede has 30 goals and 62 points in 168 career NHL games.

The 26-year-old Kase had 14 goals and 27 points in 50 games last season, his first with the Maple Leafs. He had three assists in seven playoff games as Toronto was eliminated in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A seventh-round pick (205th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2014 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Boston Bruins in February 2020 as part of the David Backes trade. Not tendered a qualifying offer by the Bruins, Kase signed as a free agent with Toronto on July 30, 2021.

A restricted free agent, he is coming off a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

In 257 career NHL games, the Kadan, Czechia native has 57 goals and 124 points.