Leafs F Engvall suspended one game for high stick on Kings' Durzi

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended one game for high sticking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi in Thursday's game, NHL Player Safety announced.

Toronto’s Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi. https://t.co/HTgmeIvTjT — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2022

Engvall, 26, was given a game misconduct for hitting Durzi in the back of the head with a high-stick as the two players got tangled up just over a minute into the third period.

Toronto won the game 5-0.

Engvall has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season. In 195 career NHL games the Ljungby, Sweden native has registered 34 goals and 35 assists.

He was selected 188th overall by the Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft.