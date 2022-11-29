The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that in memory of the late Börje Salming, the team will be offering a special one-day promotion with all net proceeds of sales of the team's Reverse Retro sweater going to the designated charity.

On Wednesday, all purchases of the Leafs' Reverse Retro sweater will go to the designated charity. Following their game against the San Jose Sharks, All team sweaters will also be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting ALS Action Canada.

In addition, the commemorative sweater patch, worn on the shoulder of the team to honour Salming following news of his passing last week, will be made available to the public for purchase, with all net proceeds from the sales for the remainder of the season going to the same charity.

"On behalf of ALS Action Canada, the first and only ALS patient-led advocacy organization in this country, we thank the Toronto Maple Leafs for its generosity in supporting our work to help ALS families urgently access new drug therapies, get better access to clinical trials, and push for increased research funding for a cure," says Toronto Maple Leaf alumnus, ALS advocate and ALS Action Canada Board Member Mark Kirton in a statement. "Börje Salming's death reminds us all that it is time to raise our voices and come together as a country to end this horrific and torturous disease now."