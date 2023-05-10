The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to serve as their playoff emergency backup goaltender, it was announced Wednesday evening.

This comes after Ilya Samsonov was injured in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Joseph Woll will start in Game 4 with Matt Murray backing him up as the Leafs try to avoid elimination.

Hildeby, 21, got into a total of 23 games during the regular season, playing 21 of them with Farjestads BK Karlstad in Sweden where he posted a 2.26 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

He's also appeared in one playoff game with the Marlies, stopping both shots in 11 minutes of action.

If necessary, Game 5 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers will go Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.