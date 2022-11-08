Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov is undergoing additional treatments in Russia after being diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year, his agent Dan Milstein announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old spent the month of October with the Maple Leafs before returning to Russia

"Rodion Amirov has returned home and is with his family," Milstein said in a statement. "Unfortunately, at the moment Rodion cannot train, as he is undergoing additional treatments. We would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and Salavat Yulaev Ufa for their incredible support and willingness to do everything necessary for Rodion's comfort."

The Maple Leafs announced last February that Amirov, who was selected 15th overall in the 2020 draft, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He was shut down at the time for the remainder of Salavat Yulaev Ufa's 2021-22 season has not played since.