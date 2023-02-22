The Toronto Maple Leafs have ruled out defenceman Jake Muzzin for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and playoffs due to a cervical spine injury

The Maple Leafs said the determination from the team's medical staff came after "follow-up consultation this month with various specialists."

Muzzin was with the team for Tuesday's win over the Buffalo Sabres while celebrating his 34th birthday. Despite being sidelined with the injury since October, Muzzin has been around the Maple Leafs almost daily throughout the season.

"It means a lot," winger Mitch Marner said after Tuesday's win. "He's not playing, he's still one of the head honchos here, really, in the dressing room, around the locker room so it's great to have him here with us tonight... He’s very valuable to this team regardless of if he’s playing or not.

"He means a lot to us. He’s meant a lot to this team as soon as he’s come in since Day 1 so we’re very lucky to have him. We got a lot of love for that man and I do, especially."

Update on defenceman Jake Muzzin — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 22, 2023

General manager Kyle Dubas noted in October, when Muzzin was first ruled out for four months, that a return to playing was not a guarantee.

"It is not something you want to really mess around with," Dubas said. "Unless he is 100 per cent sure that this recovery time is going to allow it to settle and not be an issue, we have to do what is right for his long-term health. He is a father of two young children and a husband.

"We have to make sure we are doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount."

Muzzin had one assist in four games before his injury this season. The 33-year-old, who is currently on long-term injured reserve, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.625 million.

Toronto said Muzzin's status will be updated again at training camp in September 2023.