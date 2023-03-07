Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly underwent successful surgery to stabilize a fractured finger in his left hand, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. His timeline to return is four weeks.

The 32-year-old was place on long-term injured reserve on Monday, sidelining him until at least the end of March.

"Used him in different spots and you can see the impact he can have on our team," said Keefe at Monday's practice.. "When you get him, you get excited and you know what he can bring so to lose him, certainly, is tough and disappointing, but we've acquired him to be healthy and ready to go for the playoffs and that will be the case. So, to that end, you know, it's not bad in terms of what the bigger picture is. And, with the nature of the injury, he won't miss much time actually on the ice and skating."

The Leafs are 5-3-0 since acquiring O'Reilly, who was struck in the hand by an Auston Matthews shot in the second period on Saturday.

O'Reilly was acquired along with forward Noel Acciari in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild. The Blues received the Maple Leafs' 2023 first-round pick and the Ottawa Senators' 2023 third-round pick, the Maple Leafs' 2024 second-round pick, forward Adam Gaudette and prospect Mikhail Abramov. Toronto also received prospect Josh Pillar from the Wild, who got the Maple Leafs' 2025 fourth-round pick.

In nine games with the Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has three goals and two assists.